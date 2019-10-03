First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,300 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CY. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 72,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. 56,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $206,280. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.85 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor to $23.85 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

