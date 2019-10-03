First Manhattan Co. Purchases Shares of 13,545 Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 7,396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NES traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

