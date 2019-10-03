First Manhattan Co. Invests $34,000 in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUI. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 33.0% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

BUI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

