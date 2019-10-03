First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given $38.63 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $38.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bancshares an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered shares of First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 56,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.22. 1,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,496. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $37.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

