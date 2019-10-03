Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FITB. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

