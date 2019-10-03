Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.04 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.48.

Shares of RACE traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $149.44. The stock had a trading volume of 405,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.30. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $170.54.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Ferrari by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Ferrari by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 16.7% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

