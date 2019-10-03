Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.04 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.48.
Shares of RACE traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $149.44. The stock had a trading volume of 405,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.30. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $170.54.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Ferrari by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Ferrari by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 16.7% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 582,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
