Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), approximately 4,139,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $5.01 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.03.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

