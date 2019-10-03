FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.76.

FDX traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $141.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,031. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx has a 12-month low of $139.10 and a 12-month high of $243.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

