Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Federated Investors stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.