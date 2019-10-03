Farmers National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,273,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,593,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,377,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,641,000 after acquiring an additional 115,039 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,249,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 314,963 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,061,000 after acquiring an additional 242,746 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,790,429. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

