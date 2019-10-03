Farmers National Bank Has $200,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,863. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.3854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

