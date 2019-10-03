Farmers National Bank Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Farmers National Bank reduced its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,577,000 after buying an additional 10,302,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,174,000 after purchasing an additional 970,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,756,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,262,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,443,000 after purchasing an additional 812,350 shares in the last quarter. 61.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,598,867. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.82. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

