Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 135.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $10,732,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,109,072 shares of company stock worth $576,446,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,846,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,821,712. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $495.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.