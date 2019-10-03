eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eXp World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). eXp World posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that eXp World will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eXp World.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). eXp World had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 60,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,907. eXp World has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $509.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 4.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,929 shares of company stock worth $2,571,838 over the last three months. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 10.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.