eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eXp World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). eXp World posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that eXp World will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eXp World.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). eXp World had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 60,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,907. eXp World has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $509.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 4.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,929 shares of company stock worth $2,571,838 over the last three months. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 10.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.