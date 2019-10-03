EXMR 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 60.4% lower against the dollar. EXMR has a market capitalization of $38,471.00 and $1.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001929 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

