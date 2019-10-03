ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. ExlService has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.89%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,293,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 99.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after buying an additional 297,151 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 447,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

