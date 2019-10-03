EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 770,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,277. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.75. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,116 shares of company stock worth $1,628,440. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

