Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,313. The company has a market cap of $611.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Everi has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.90 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 41.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 199,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Everi by 3.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 155,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 3,013.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 1,378,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Everi by 70.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

