Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) will report sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Everest Re Group reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $1.19. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.57.

NYSE:RE traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.20. 312,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,087. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $201.09 and a one year high of $268.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 120.43%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband purchased 500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

