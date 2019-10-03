EUNO Trading Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 71.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $206,783.00 and approximately $411.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012628 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003499 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000070 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 31,593,152 coins and its circulating supply is 27,468,446 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.