Ethorse Hits One Day Volume of $101.00 (HORSE)

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Ethorse has a market capitalization of $839,123.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethorse token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethorse has traded up 165.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038386 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.07 or 0.05392870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001055 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Ethorse Profile

Ethorse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. The official message board for Ethorse is medium.com/@ethorse . The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethorse is ethorse.com . Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethorse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethorse using one of the exchanges listed above.

