ETHLend (LEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.10 Million

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ETHLend token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, Binance and ABCC. ETHLend has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ETHLend has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHLend alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00190436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.01006285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089293 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ETHLend Token Profile

ETHLend’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, ABCC, IDEX, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.