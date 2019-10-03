Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:EPRT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. 182,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83.

In other news, COO Gregg A. Seibert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 718,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 221,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 113,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.