Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eros International from $13.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

EROS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. 37,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,170. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $137.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.11. Eros International has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter. Eros International had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 156.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eros International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth $124,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eros International during the first quarter worth $446,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eros International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

