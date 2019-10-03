Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 281.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 928,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $17,700,000. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Banco Santander raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Danske cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Santander raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.93. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

