Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Equifax to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.05. The stock had a trading volume of 344,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Equifax has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $148.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. Equifax’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 933.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 933.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Equifax by 36.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 57.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 122.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

