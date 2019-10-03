EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 805.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Shares of FE traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 108,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

