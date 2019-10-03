EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 935 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,206,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,108,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 72,298 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,132 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2869 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

