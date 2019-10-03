EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.64. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.04. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $102.26 and a 12 month high of $144.17.

