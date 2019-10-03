EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,563,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX traded down $3.89 on Wednesday, hitting $205.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,308. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.28. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $221.31.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.9601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

