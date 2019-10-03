EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,967,000 after buying an additional 1,062,669,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,545,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,899,000 after buying an additional 2,424,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,978,000 after buying an additional 797,630 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,781,000 after buying an additional 78,245 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,632,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,779,000 after buying an additional 41,226 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. 20,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $72.36.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

