EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 278.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 10,516.0% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,416,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,570,496. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

