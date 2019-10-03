EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 114.1% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 77.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 94,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,853,000 after buying an additional 188,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,694. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $448.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

