EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,655 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 285.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 201.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 904,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 167,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,343,000 after purchasing an additional 52,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,330,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620,418. The firm has a market cap of $420.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

