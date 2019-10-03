EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,722 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 148,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,027. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,298 shares of company stock worth $40,930,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

