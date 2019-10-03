EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 470 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.41. 45,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,490. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.62 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.9558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

