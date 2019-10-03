EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,872 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 885,143 shares of company stock worth $46,556,709. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 606,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,964,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

