Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ENV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 562,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,600. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.34 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Crager sold 18,500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,352.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $34,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,456 shares of company stock worth $9,981,429. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,053,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,595,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 620,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 146,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 766,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,111,000 after acquiring an additional 133,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.