Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 66407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Entree Resources from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Entree Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Entree Resources news, insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 817,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$277,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,958,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,206,019.20.

About Entree Resources (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Entree Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entree Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.