Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. 1,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 25.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

