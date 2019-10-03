Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. 1,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.
About Enterprise Financial Services
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
