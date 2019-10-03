Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Entegra Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $207.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Entegra Financial has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $30.24.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter. Entegra Financial had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 17.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegra Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,651,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Entegra Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegra Financial by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 478,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegra Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,934,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegra Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,640,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

