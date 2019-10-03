Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Entegra Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. The company has a market cap of $207.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Entegra Financial has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $30.24.
Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter. Entegra Financial had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 17.81%.
About Entegra Financial
Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Entegra Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegra Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.