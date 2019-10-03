Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enphase Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.95.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $22.42. 3,324,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

