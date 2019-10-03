ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR in a research note on Saturday.

Get ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR alerts:

Shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.