Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ET. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,719,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,528. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

