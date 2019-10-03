Energi Price Tops $2.73 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00033324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $58.05 million and approximately $379,385.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Energi

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 21,283,904 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

