Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, approximately 8,946,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,103,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
ENDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.
The stock has a market cap of $726.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.
In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
