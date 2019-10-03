Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, approximately 8,946,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,103,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

The stock has a market cap of $726.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

