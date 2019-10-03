Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $38.26 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

NYSE DAVA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. 544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,559. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. Endava has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $43.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Endava by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

