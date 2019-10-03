Encana (TSE:ECA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.41

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.41 and traded as high as $6.18. Encana shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 3,382,461 shares.

ECA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their target price on Encana from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Encana from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Encana Company Profile (TSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

