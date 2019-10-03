Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

ENBL stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 186,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,642. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke bought 2,500 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $91,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 96.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,153,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,707 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,152,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $8,336,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

