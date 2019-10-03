Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.31 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), approximately 333,016 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 990,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.65 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.96.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

